Greece’s intelligence services and coast guard as well as foreign authorities have again been put on alert over the last few days due to what is described as a suspicious cargo ship which set sail from Mersin in southeastern Turkey with a declared destination of Alexandria, Egypt.

There are suspicions that the Cameroon-flagged cargo ship, Grace A, is transporting military equipment to the Ankara-backed government in Libya, in violation of the arms embargo on the North African country.

It set sail from Turkey on March 6 and, according to the MarineTraffic website, was last located on April 7 off Cyprus, south of Larnaca, and has since turned off its automatic identification system.



The international database (equasis.org) shows that the ship belongs to a company based in Lebanon.

Greek officials confirmed to Kathimerini that the ship’s movements alerted authorities, but said that, until Friday, its destination and cargo had not been clarified.