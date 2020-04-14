Young refugees leaving Lesvos for the mainland and Germany

Twenty unaccompanied refugee minors were scheduled to leave the overcrowded camp of Moria on Lesvos island on Tuesday for mainland Greece, from where they will depart for Germany and relocation there on April 18.



In addition, another 20 asylum applicants are also leaving for Piraeus through a program of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, to be housed in facilities on the mainland.

Currently, the number of refugees and asylum applicants in Moria has dropped to 18,600.

[ANA-MPA]

