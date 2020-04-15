Two sailors fined for breaking quarantine

Two Turkish sailors, among dozens who had been transferred to hotels following an outbreak of coronavirus on a passenger ship docked at Piraeus, have been fined 5,000 euros for leaving their hotel in spite of a 14-day quarantine imposed on them.

The sailors had been aboard the Eleftherios Venizelos ferry, which was quarantined after 119 people aboard the vessel tested positive for Covid-19.

The remaining passengers and crew were transferred to hotels with instructions to observe a two-week quarantine period by staying in their hotels.

Most of those aboard the ship were foreign workers and are to be repatriated as soon as possible after their quarantine period finishes on Friday.