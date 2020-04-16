City of Athens repaving dozens of roads

More than 80 roads in neighborhoods around Athens will have been resurfaced by the end of April, according to a statement Wednesday by the municipality, which is making the most of the drop in vehicle traffic as it allows crews to work day and night.

Moreover, the statement said that a tender for a large-scale road resurfacing project, worth 42 million euros, was completed in late February and work is expected to start within the year. The project is the largest of its kind tendered by the municipality.

In remarks on Wednesday, Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said the municipality “is turning the crisis into an opportunity for development, reorganization and growth.”