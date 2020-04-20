Curbs on movement of refugees extended util May 10
Online
The restrictions on the movement of refugees and migrants living in camps or accommodation centres thought the country have been extended until May 10, as part of the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the government said Monday.
The decision was included in a joint ministerial decision signed by Citizen Protection Minister Mihalis Chrysochoidis, Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias and Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis, according to the Migration Ministry on Monday.