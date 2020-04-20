Three refugees arrested after violence at Chios hotspot

Photo: politischios.gr

Three asylum seekers were arrested as responsible for the destruction caused at the VIAL hotspot on the island of Chios on Saturday, which was triggered by a rumour that a resident of the camp died from Covid-19, according to state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

Police also said that an unspecified number of people have been detained.

According to the report, a group of refugees started pelting stones against police officers, burned two cars, two tents, a food truck and some containers. Police responded with tear gas.

The fire service was also called in to put out the flames.

Last Thursday (April 16), a 47-year-old woman from Iraq was transferred to the island’s hospital where she was treated for an unspecified illness and fever.

The woman tested negative for coronavirus and eventually returned to the camp but on Saturday evening she was transferred back to the hospital where doctors declared her dead.