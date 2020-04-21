Soccer fans detained for flouting gathering ban

A number of PAOK soccer fans were detained on Monday night in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, for violating restrictive measures on movement, after dozens gathered outside their team’s stadium to celebrate the club’s 94th anniversary.

Officers who arrived outside the stadium urged fans who were chanting slogans to disperse, but were ignored.

Shortly after, riot police was called in and chased the fans away.

Reports from local media say officers issued fines and detained an unspecified number of people.