More than 100 refugees test positive for Covid-19 in Kranidi facility

A handout photo made available by the Greek Organisation For The Public Health shows medical personnel make detection tests for Covid -19 to refugees from Somalia and Sudan hosted at a hotel in the area of Kranidi, Peloponnese, 20 April 2020.

More than 100 refugees living in an accommodation facility in the town of Kranidi, in southern Greece, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported on Tuesday.

The facility, a hotel rented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), hosts some 470 migrants and refugees who all come from sub-Saharan Africa.

Health authorities tested all the residents and staff on Monday after a pregnant woman from Somalia living in the hotel tested positive during a visit at the Nafplio Hospital on Sunday.

The 28-year-old woman is reportedly asymptomatic and was placed under quarantine at the facility.

Healthcare workers also tested employees at the local clinic in Kranidi and IOM staff.

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias visited the facility on Tuesday to discuss the appropriate course of action with local authorities.

The exact number of infections is expexted to be announced by Health Ministry officials at the daily press briefing later in the day.

The hotel had already been placed under quarantine since last Thursday (April 16), after a female worker tested positive for Covid-19. Reports said the worker had not been at the hotel for 12 days.