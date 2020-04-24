Plans to relocate some 2,000 elderly and ailing asylum seekers from overcrowded migrant reception centers on the Aegean islands to facilities on the mainland could face obstacles as some residents and local authority officials oppose the move.

The government decided to relocate the migrants following pressure from the European Commission, which fears the cramped island camps provide fertile conditions for the spread of the coronavirus. However, the International Organization for Migration, which is seeking hotels for the migrants, said it remains unclear where the migrants will be staying.

Objections to the move have been expressed in Mesolongi and Karpenisi.

Separately, police on Lesvos are investigating after two migrants from the Moria camp were hospitalized with shrapnel injuries after shots were fired near the facility on Wednesday afternoon by an unidentified assailant.