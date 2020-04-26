Many people say that the virus is changing everything. While it is undoubtedly shaking things up in a major way, it is not changing our key strategic goals here in Greece.

The first of these is making the country attractive to investors once more. The other is developing new forms of tourism, like health tourism, and an extroverted education system that will bring foreign students and scholars to the country. We also want to bring back talented and capable Greeks who went abroad to pursue their careers.

Paradoxically, the coronavirus pandemic seems to be bringing all of these goals a little bit closer. And the reason is that Greece has earned a new reputation as a safe and reliable country that it can build on to achieve them.