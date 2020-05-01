Archdiocese of America sets up Covid-19 relief fund

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America is setting up a relief fund to support people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.



The establishment of the “Greek Orthodox Archdiocese Covid-19 Relief Fund” was announced by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America on Facebook.



One-time grants of up to $2,500 will be made available to those who are facing extreme financial hardship as a result of the pandemic.



“During this desperate time, we believe it is our responsibility to provide, in addition to our spiritual care, material support for our brothers and sisters who are facing unexpected financial hardship,” Elpidophoros said.



“We now have the ability to provide funding up to $500,000, but I want to challenge everyone to help our Church raise an additional $500,000, as we expect the consequences of the pandemic to extend at least through the end of this year,” he said.



“We are committed to helping people in their daily lives, and are grateful to those who will join our cause.”



People facing financial hardship as a result of the disease, and in need of emergency help with expenses such as rent, mortgage, utilities, food, childcare, medical, funeral or other daily costs, may apply to the fund.



The platform has been privately funded through the GOARCH website.



Those who wish to contribute may do so here.