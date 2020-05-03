The tension was palpable at the weekend at migrant facilities on the eastern Aegean islands of Lesvos, Samos and Chios, with asylum seekers frustrated as they are not permitted to move outside the camps and are forced to wait in line for hours for food as a result of the problems created by the coronavirus restrictions.

The migrants’ woes were further compounded by the scrapping of the plan by Migrant Minister Notis Mitarakis for the transfer of 2,300 members of vulnerable groups to the mainland.

Workers at the Samos camp have attributed last week’s arson attacks there to migrants’ dismay at the cancellation of the plan to transfer asylum seekers to the mainland.