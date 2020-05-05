A new set of digital public services have been launched within the framework of the effort to provide citizens with efficient and safe services, given the limitations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Monday saw the introduction of so-called “digital counters” which allows online transactions between the public and state services via the gov.gr website.

Initially, the digital counter will deal with the public’s transactions with Citizen Service Centers (KEP), tax offices and the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA).

Citizens can now also speak to public service employees after making an appointment on gov.gr.



Regarding KEP, the public will be able to submit electronic applications at gov.gr for documents or certificates and receive them via email.

The issuance of registry certificates – including birth, death, marriage, baptism, marital status and permanent residence – through gov.gr was also launched on Monday.