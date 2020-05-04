Employers have until the end of May to declare any changes in contract suspensions for this month, according to Labor Minister Yiannis Vroutsis, who has made it clear that the 534 euros (or part thereof) will be paid out to all workers whose contracts will remain suspended this month.



The planning provides for the state benefit to be paid in early June, after the declarations have been submitted, when the state will know precisely how many days each worker was furloughed for in May.



Therefore, a worker whose contract was suspended for 15 days in May will receive 267 euros.