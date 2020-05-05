PM says restaurants, cafes could open on June 1 if infections remain low

If the rate of coronavirus infections continues to remain low, restaurants and cafes could open on June 1, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday, during a cabinet video conference on the steps to lift the measures taken to contain the virus.

“If we continue to move as we have done in the last month in terms of the pandemic, the opening of restaurants on June 1 is something absolutely achievable,” he said.

Government sources said the main issue discussed during the meeting was how to preserve jobs and the business’ turnover ahead of their reopening, while complying with the rules set by the health committee.

In this context, they discussed how to increase of the available outdoor space for restaurants without limiting the space for pedestrians.