Interior Ministry publishes decision regarding enrolment of diaspora voters

The Interior Ministry has published a decision regarding enrolment on the electoral register for Greeks living abroad.



The decision provides details regarding the enrolment of diaspora voters with the use of a digital application which is expected to go online at the Interior Ministry website this summer.

The application will be connected to the database of the education, labor and national defense ministries for the issuing of the necessary certificates.



Greeks will be eligible to vote if they can prove with state documents that they have lived in the country for two years over the past 35 years.

They will also need to have Greek tax identification numbers and have filed a tax declaration in the current or previous tax year.

The ministerial decision is expected to be published in the Government Gazette.



Ministry officials reportedly ruled out any connection between the ministerial decision and the possibility of an early election.

