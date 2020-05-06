Probe launched into Covid-19 death of 35-year-old man

Judicial authorities in northern port city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday launched a preliminary investigation into possible medical negligence in the death by Covid-19 of a 35-year-old man last month.



The probe will focus on the treatment received by the 35-year-old carpenter, who is said to have had no underlying health problems, at the city’s Aghios Dimitrios Hospital where he was admitted to the intensive care unit on April 18 after running a persistently high fever for several days.



The aim of the investigation is to ascertain whether any possible mistakes or oversights were made at the hospital that contributed to the young man’s death on April 21.



According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the prosecutor will also be interviewing his family members and may call on experts to review the evidence and testimonies that will be gathered.