Greek coronavirus infections rise to 2,663, deaths to 147, official confirms

Health Ministry adviser Sotiris Tsiodras on Wednesday confirmed that Greece’s Covid-19 toll reached a total of 147 on Wednesday as one more person died in Athens.

Tsiodras added that infections rose in the 24-hour period from the last update by 21 new cases, 11 of which were traced to a military medical facility, bringing the nationwide total to 2,663.

The number of Covid-19 patients who are intubated came to 36 on Wednesday and 82 people have been discharged, Tsiodras said, adding that the average age of patients in intensive care is 68 years old.



Tsiodras also said that testing will be expanded to cover all patients displaying any of the internationally recognized symptoms of Covid-19 and not just those with respiratory symptoms.