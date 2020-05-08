Greek President expresses deep grief over Kremastinos death

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has expressed deep grief over the death of former health minister Dimitris Kremastinos who passed away Friday aged 78 after contracting Covid-19.



In a message on Twitter, Sakellaropoulou said Kremastinos, a respected cardiothoracic surgeon, had “served medical science and politics with consistency, kindness, modesty and moral integrity.” She also extended her condolences to his family and relatvies.



Kremastinos had been admitted into Athens’ Evangelismos hospital with medical complications related to Covid-19 on March 26.



Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Costas Simitis, a former socialist prime minister, also expressed their condolences over Kremastinos’ passing.