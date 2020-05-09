The independent report published by the Hellenic Competition Commission this week corroborates the fact that Greece has the most expensive telecommunications services in Europe – and by a long shot too.

This disparity between how much customers have to pay for services has a significant impact, beyond the obvious economic one. Paying more for access to the internet means that consumers are also paying more for access to information and education.

The country’s telecoms suppliers need to step up and narrow this gap, without waiting for the state to have to step in.