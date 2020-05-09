Five arrested, 37 detained in clashes in clashes with police in central Athens

Five people were arrested and 37 detained in clashes between officers and a crowd of some 250 people who had gathered in Athens’ central Kypseli square after midnight on Friday.

According to the police, the incident occurred when police officers arrived in the area to investigate a complaint made at around 1 a.m. by an anonymous caller to the police emergency number, who said that he had been mugged.

After seeing the crowd, officers called for reinforcements from the riot police and a motorcycle unit.

The officers were attacked with stones and bottles and responded with tear gas, the police said.