German tourists eyeing holidays in Greece, says report

Greece was listed first among locations keen to see German tourists this year by the German newspaper “Bild am Sonntag” on Sunday in a six-page spread on possible holiday destinations for German travelers.



The article, which was published under the headline “Is the summer saved?,” said that Greece, Austria and Croatia are eager to salvage part of their summer tourism season from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. It quoted Greek Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis saying that “the summer of 2020 is not yet lost.”



Theoharis expressed hope that Greece will be supported by Germany, the country that traditionally sends the highest number of tourists to Greece. [ANA-MPA]