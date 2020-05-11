50 refugees to resettle in the UK

A group of 50 refugees – including 16 unaccompanied minors and 34 adults being reunited with their families – were to resettle in the UK on Monday.



The plane carrying them to the UK was expected to take off from Athens’ Eleftherios Venizelos international airport at 9 a.m., in the presence of Alternate Migration and Asylum Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos, British Ambassador to Greece Kate Smith and special secretary for the protection of unaccompanied minors, Irene Agapidaki.



The move was arranged following talks between Koumoutsakos and UK Minister for immigration compliance Chris Philp.



Meanwhile, 130 Greeks stranded in London due to the lockdown measures were to be transported to Athens on the return flight.



[ANA-MPA]