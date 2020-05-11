Two more suspects arrested over migrant camp riot

Police on Chios on Monday announced the arrest of two more migrants believed to have been involved in rioting that broke out in the island’s Vial reception center on the night of April 18 and continued into the early hours of April 19.

The pair face charges of arson, disturbing the public peace, causing damage, attempted bodily harm, as well as weapons possession.

Their arrests follow those of another 10 migrants implicated in the unrest while police are seeking a further four people.

The unrest was triggered by a false rumor that a resident of the camp died from Covid-19. A fire broke out during the rioting, destroying several tents and housing containers.