Covid-19 toll at 155, infections rise to 2,760

The confirmation of 16 new cases of Covid-19 brought the total number of known coronavirus infections since the start of the crisis in Greece to 2,760 on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said in an announcement.

The death toll also climbed to 155 after three people died in the 24-hour period from Tuesday afternoon’s regular update.

Of the 16 new infections, 10 belong to a known cluster of cases, the ministry said without specifying.

The Health Ministry added that 28 coronavirus patients remain intubated at the country’s referral hospitals and 88 have been discharged from intensive care.