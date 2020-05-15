Αsylum service reopens on May 18; residence permits extended by six months

Greece's Asylum Service will return to full operation as of May 18, the Migration Ministry announced on Friday, after being closed for two and a half months.

To maintain social distancing, half of the staff will work from home.

At the same time, Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis extended all residence permits held by refugees for another six months from their date of expiration, to prevent the service from becoming inundated by renewal applications.

The Asylum Service closed on March 1, after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced Greece would not be accepting any new asylum requests following two days of clashes between border police and thousands of people seeking to enter the EU from Turkey.