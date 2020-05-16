Restaurants and cafes set to reopen on May 25

As part of the government’s effort to expedite the return to normalcy for businesses in Greece, the competent state health authorities have approved the opening of restaurants, bars and cafes on May 25.

Meanwhile on Monday – and two weeks earlier than originally estimated – shopping malls, department stores and discount outlets will reopen.

Based on the guidelines announced by the Development Ministry, the use of a protective mask for staff and consumers in public spaces is strongly recommended.

The use of masks by staff and customers inside stores is mandatory.

