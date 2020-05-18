Police evacuate migrant squat in Exarchia

Greek police evacuated about 50 migrants from a squat in the central Athenian district of Exarchia during a raid early Monday morning, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

According to information cited by the agency, the migrants are mainly from Syria and Congo and included more than 10 children.

The building on 58 Themistokleous Street had functioned as a squat since 216.

The migrants were first led to the police’s Aliens Directorate and are then expected to be sent to different accommodation facilities.

Speaking to the news agency, police sources said the squatters were living in “squalid [living] conditions.”