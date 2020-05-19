Aegean introduces flexible ticketing policy as flights resume

As it gradually comes out of lockdown to restore domestic and some international service, Aegean Airlines is introducing strict safety measures at the gate and onboard and a flexible ticketing policy, the Greek carrier said in an announcement.

According to the new safety regulations, passengers will be required to wear masks and can bring only one personal item into the cabin with them. The last three rows of seats will be left vacant in the event that a passenger displaying possible symptoms of Covid-19 needs to be isolated, while new protocols have been introduced for cleaning and disinfecting aircraft.

Aegean has already resumed flights to mainland destinations and Crete, with the rest of the islands to follow next week, before a gradual reopening to European destinations, starting with Munich, Frankfurt, Geneva and Zurich. Service to and from Brussels, which was not include in the flight ban, will also be increased, the airline said.

Aegean also said that all new tickets issued through June 15 – regardless of the travel date – will have the benefit of the Flex fare category, meaning passengers can change their tickets without charge.

Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airline group, suspended international flights on March 26. It flew a record 15 million passengers last year and expects to increase operations to around 50% by September from 25% in July, under a best-case scenario, its chairman said on Monday, according to Reuters.

Revenue in the first quarter, which started strong but suffered from a “disastrous” March, will be down 15% to around 145 million euros, leading to a pretax loss of about €80 million, board chairman Eftychios Vassilakis told investors in a conference call, according to Reuters.