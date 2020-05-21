The plan presented on Wednesday by the government puts a lot of emphasis on measures for propping up the labor market, as it should.

The crucial issue here is to make it possible or easier for businesses – by subsidizing salary costs and by reducing the tax burden – to hold onto their employees until the economy returns to the rates of growth seen before it was knocked off course by the coronavirus lockdown.

Now the government’s plan needs to be implemented with both transparency and efficiency, and without unnecessary bureaucratic complications and obstacles.

The country cannot afford to wait any longer to get the economy on course for recovery.