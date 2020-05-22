It is essential that business for Greece’s tourism sector picks up again this summer. However, it is equally essential that we hold on to the achievements that have been made in the sphere of public health with regard to the coronavirus pandemic, achievements that were made thanks to major sacrifices.

Visitors coming to this country from abroad must be tested for the virus, either in the countries they are coming from or at the port of entry into Greece. This means acquiring a lot more testing capabilities.

The risks associated with unchecked tourism are just too great. Health must always come first.