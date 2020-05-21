Flooding reported as Thessaloniki hit by wet weather

The fire service received at least 50 calls to pump water out of basement homes and businesses in the port of Thessaloniki on Thursday, as wet weather hit northern Greece and other parts of the country following a five-day heatwave.



The heavy rain also caused two tractor-trailer trucks to skid and jackknife in two separate incidents in the area of Derveni, causing traffic jams until the road could be cleared.



The wet weather started heading south and east later on Thursday evening and was expected to bring rain to the Greek capital, along with strong winds.