Defense Minister bemoans lack of conditions for good neighborly relations with Turkey

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotoulos said on Friday that at the moment, there are no conditions for good neighborly relations with Turkey, referring to constant fluctuations due to Turkish provocations.

Speaking to state-run ERT TV, Panagiotopoulos said “some days there is a lot of tension due to the Turkish provocations and on others there is calm" and noted the dangerous maneuvers by Turkish coast guard vessels on Thursday in the sea area of ​​Oinousses in the eastern Aegean which “increase the risk of an accident.”

"We are ready for any eventuality," he said, adding “our forces are there as soon as planes enter our airspace and are intercepted immediately.”

He also added that the relevant steps have been taken at the NATO level over Turkey’s behaviour.