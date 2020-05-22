US Embassy issues health alert with info on flights and ferry travel

The United States embassy in Athens has issued a health alert for its citizens with details on international flights and ferry travel amid measures imposed in Greece to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Here is some of the key information included in the embassy statement:

Direct flights between the United States and Greece are scheduled to resume in early July.

The mandatory 14 day self-quarantine for all international passengers will continue through the end of May and possibly into June. All international passengers must take a Covid-19 test upon arrival. They will be taken by bus to a designated hotel overnight where they must remain until their test results are available. Those with negative test results will be released to self-quarantine for 14 days. Those with positive test results will receive medical assistance.



The Greek government is expected to announce an update to the current Covid-19 testing and quarantine requirements for international arrivals in the coming weeks.

The Greek authorities banned entry of non-EU citizens until 11 p.m. on June 15. By the end of May, the Greek authorities are expected to publish a list of countries from which they will accept tourists and the schedule.

Unrestricted travel by ferry to and from the islands begins May 25. Masks are required (cloth recommended). Passengers must complete a health status questionnaire and submit to a temperature check prior to boarding for trips longer than 30 minutes. The questionnaire is available in Greek and English on the embassy website and at the ports.