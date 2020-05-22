Mitsotakis, Netanyahu toast to 30 years of Greek-Israeli diplomatic relations

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu held a virtual toast, by video conference, on Thursday to mark 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Greece.

The two leaders discussed the joint efforts to resume flights between the two countries in a safe manner.



“There’s a vast interest to visit Greece. We would want to resume flights and tourism connections to countries that are in a similar situation as ours, the most obvious one is Greece and we are working on it now. This is the first good news that I ca give you, I hope we can bring it to completion quickly,” Netanyahu said.



They also discussed advancing the EastMed gas pipeline project between Israel and Europe, as well as the strengthening of bilateral ties in security, emergencies and high-tech, his office said.



The two leaders agreed to convene a G2G meeting in Jerusalem as soon as possible.

Netanyahu also noted the historic role played by Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ father, late premier Konstantinos Mitsotakis, who brought about the establishment of full diplomatic relations with Israel 30 years ago.