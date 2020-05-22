Islands to be equipped with water ambulances, says minister

With the tourist season ready to kick off on June 15, Shipping Minister Ioannis Plakiotakis said on Friday that the government’s plan to deal with possible coronavirus cases on the Greek islands will include the provision of three water ambulances to serve the smaller ones.

Speaking to ANT1 TV, Plakiotakis said the Hellenic Coast Guard will receive the ambulances in time for the summer season.

He also said that the number of hospital beds on the islands have been increased.