Residents of Malakasa in northeastern Attica and Kranidi in the Peloponnese are demanding that local reception facilities for migrants, which were quarantined following outbreaks of the coronavirus, should remain under lockdown.

The objections come as authorities are planning to lift restrictive measures on facilities on the mainland though restrictions at camps on the Aegean islands have been extended through June 7.

The hotel in Kranidi, which was quarantined on April 21 after 153 people tested positive for Covid-19, now hosts 450 migrants.

The quarantine period has expired but local residents object to restrictions being lifted following reports that another migrant tested positive on Saturday. Local Mayor Yiannis Georgopoulos has asked a prosecutor to intervene.

Residents of Malakasa are also concerned as they say migrants come and go from a reception center although several tested positive for coronavirus in late March.