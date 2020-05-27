Hail, snow fall over mainland

A wet front swept across much of the country on Wednesday, bringing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to many parts including Volos and much of Magnesia.



Volos was particularly hard hit with three hours of torrential rain in the morning that flooded streets and squares.

Temperatures plunged in northern Greece with snowfall in Grevena, Preveza and Halkidiki, while hailstorms were reported in Kozani as well as Pilio, where cherry, apple and pear orchards were damaged.

The cold, wet front comes just over a week after a record heat wave drove thousands of Greeks to the beaches.