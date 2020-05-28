With the lifting of the ban on regional travel, there were, as expected, tailbacks at toll stations in Athens and Thessaloniki last weekend, which were, however, exacerbated by the fact that a growing number of drivers paid using cards rather than cash, and because many made excessive use of disinfectants during transactions.

The companies that operate toll stations have so far reported scores of mishaps, such as an incident when a driver poured antiseptic on a card machine, destroying it in the process.

In other cases, delays were caused by drivers who cleaned the machine’s keypad with antiseptic wipes before entering their PIN.