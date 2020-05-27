Greece’s Council of State has green-lighted the increase of the number of the country’s border guards by 480, after examining a relevant Presidential Decree.

According to the decree, is described as imperative, “partly because it will help address the migrant-refugee problem,” and partly because it will allow the return of a sufficient number of uniformed personnel to local police directorates and police stations throughout the country.

This will also decrease expenses by ending travel expenses and several benefits paid to officers working outside their area of residence.

The decree also stipulates that the cost of hiring 480 new border guards is 8,536,224 million euros and will be covered by the co-financed part of the public investment program.