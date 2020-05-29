Athens cadastral data goes online starting from June 1

Cadastral data for the Municipality of Athens will start being posted online as of June 1 on the Hellenic Land Registry website.

More than half a million citizens who have declared some form of ownership within the boundaries of the municipality are being asked for a final time to check the accuracy of the data recorded, as after their finalization the review process will be more complicated.

Whether or not they receive a notification from the land registry and the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR), people who have property rights within the boundaries of the Athens Municipality should visit the Hellenic Land Registry site (www.ktimanet.gr), select “post” and then enter the application with the codes they use for the online Taxisnet system. If there is an error or if property owners do not find the ownership rights at all, they can then contact the cadastral office by phone (210.0101.010) or via email (ktimatologio@anartisi-athina.gr).