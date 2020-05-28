Migrant facility overhaul afoot, says minister

Of the 93 facilities currently hosting migrants on the Greek islands, 60 that are operating in hotels will be closed by year-end with residents to be transferred to other facilities, Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis said Thursday during a training seminar for the 32 governors that have been appointed to oversee facilities on the mainland.

“It will be the first time that these facilities will have governors, who will report directly to the Greek state,” Mitarakis said.

The development comes ahead of the scheduled eviction, as of June 1, of some 11,000 refugees who have secured asylum but are still living in reception facilities and subsidized hotels, chiefly on the mainland.