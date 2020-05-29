Education Ministry bill submitted to Parliament

The Education Ministry bill aiming to overhaul public education, with more school hours for foreign languages and information technology and English lessons in kindergarten was submitted to Parliament late on Thursday, bringing about changes at all levels of education.

The draft law is expected to be discussed in the parliamentary Committee on Educational Affairs next week and then it will be put to a vote in a plenary session.

Apart from increasing the emphasis on foreign languages and IT, the bill foresees the return of Latin to the high school curriculum. It also proposes a pilot program at kindergartens to teach the English language and “workshops” at all levels of public education focusing on concepts such as volunteerism and entrepreneurship.

The bill also provides a new timeline for evaluation, both of schools and teachers, with the former to begin this September and the latter slated for the next academic year, 2021-22.