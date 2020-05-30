Athens cadastre goes online on Monday

As of Monday, the Hellenic Land Registry website www.ktimanet.gr is to start posting cadastral data for the Municipality of Athens. Authorities are calling on more than half a million citizens who have declared ownership of properties within the municipality to check the accuracy of the data recorded ahead of its finalization. Making any changes after this will be complicated.

Those with property rights within the boundaries of the Athens Municipality should visit www.ktimanet.gr, select “post” and then enter the application with the codes they use for the online Taxisnet system.

This should be done whether or not owners have received a notification from the land registry and the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR). If there is an error or if property owners do not find their ownership rights in the system, they can contact the cadastral office by phone (210.0101.010) or via email (ktimatologio@anartisi-athina.gr).