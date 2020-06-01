Athens traffic restrictions to stay lifted until September

Restrictions aimed at curbing traffic congestion in downtown Athens that were abolished during the coronavirus lockdown will remain lifted throughout the summer, allowing all motorists in the city center all week long.

According to a ministerial decision issued on Monday, the lifting of restrictions is being extended until Friday, July 17, when they would have normally been abolished for the summer lull.

The Monday-Friday restrictions on traffic, which will go back into effect in September, stipulate that cars with license plates ending in an odd number are allowed into the city center on odd days of the month and those ending in an even number on even days.