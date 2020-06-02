MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Outdoor cinemas reopen to the public

A woman prepares to take a seat at an open-air cinema in Kypseli, central Athens, Monday evening. Open-air movie theaters across Greece opened their doors to the public following the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions. They are only allowed to run at 75 percent capacity, with open bars and no breaks. Only cinema employees are obliged to wear face masks. The opening coincided with wet weather as heavy rainfall hit the capital yesterday. Most venues will be holding just one screening per night for the time being, as opposed to the customary two, beginning at between 8.45 and 9.15 p.m. [Intime News]

