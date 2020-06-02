Patriarchate calls for Orthodox dialogue on Holy Communion

The Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarchate has called for a dialogue among Orthodox churches regarding Holy Communion and how it should be administered amid the health concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.



The call came from Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios as secular and health authorities have warned that the partaking in Holy Communion could lead to the spread of the virus.



Tuesday’s call by Vartholomaios came as some churches have refused to use disposal spoons in the administering of Holy Communion and want to continue using a shared one as they believe Covid-19 cannot be spread in this way because it is a divine sacrament.