A probe by the Hellenic Police (ELAS) into a vitriol attack last month on a 34-year-old woman in Kallithea, southern Athens, is focusing on the testimony of a taxi driver who leased his cab to the suspected assailant and the latter’s calls to the cab company, Kathimerini understands.

The taxi driver told police that a female passenger he took from Pangrati to Kallithea asked to rent his car for a couple of days.



According to her arrangement with the taxi firm, the cab was left for her every morning at a spot in Kallithea very close to the 34-year-old woman’s office building, where she was attacked on May 20.

Police have asked cellphone companies for information about all the phones that were active at the specific times and places mentioned by the taxi driver.



They have also established that the woman called the taxi firm from a payphone and are examining footage from security cameras in the area.