Minister announces two new bike lanes for Athens

Environment Minister Kostis Hatzidakis (center) is seen with Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis (left) just before a bicycle ride organized by the Central Union of Greek Municipalities (KEDE) to coincide with World Bicycle Day on Wednesday. Hatzidakis announced the creation of two new bicycle lanes in Athens with a total length of about 25 kilometers, which will be financed by the Green Fund. The first 17.8-kilometer route will start from the district of Gazi, just south of central Athens, and end in the northern suburb of Kifissia. The lane was first designed in 2008 but the project was then abandoned by the authorities. The second will connect the metro stations of Evangelismos and Katehaki, crossing through the Athens University campus in Zografou. The cost is estimated at 10 million euros. [Pantelis Saitas/ANA-MPA]