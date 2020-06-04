Passenger traffic jumps in first days of June

Passenger traffic in Greek public transport jumped 13.94 percent on June 1, when further restrictive measures for the prevention of coronavirus eased, compared with the same day a week ago (May 25), according to data by the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) on Thursday.

A total of 931,876 tickets were validated on all public transport on June 1, versus 817,900 on May 25.

On June 2, ticket validations rose by 28 percent in all public transport compared to the same day in the previous week (May 26).

Comparing the first day of June with the first day after the lifting of the nationwide lockdown (May 4), passenger traffic jumped 104 percent, the data showed.

However, ticket validations this June were 50 percent lower compared with the same days of June 2019.

